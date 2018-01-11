School Worker Accused of Sexual Relations With Student Faces 90 Years in Prison

After initially facing 230 years in prison, a former Virginia high school teacher’s aide was convicted to 90 years in prison and sentenced to seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving a student.

According to NBC News affiliate NBC-29, a judge sentenced 32-year-old Amanda Nasser on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to 18 felony charges and admitted to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nasser, who worked at Louisa County High School as a sign language interpreter, was sentenced to 90 years in prison; however, the judge suspended all but seven years.

Nasser will also be on supervised probation indefinitely.

“Ms. Nasser abandoned her duties at the school to prey on a young boy whom she met when she was employed as a sign language interpreter at the local high school. These convictions send a clear message that such predatory behavior will be met with swift and severe repercussions,” Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rusty E. McGuire, said in a statement.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua C. Loren added the student “will be forever scarred” by the sexual encounter. Loren mentioned Nasser’s children, but did not go into further detail about her family.

“This case is a tragedy of Ms. Nasser’s making,” Loren said.

Nasser was arrested in September 2016 after authorities uncovered hundreds of text messages to a high school freshman, KTRE reported.

“Nasser immediately turned the conversation to sexual innuendo. During the sexually explicit chats, Nasser even sent nude pictures of herself to the minor and solicited sex from the minor on several occasions,” police said in a news release at the time.

The former high school teacher then suggested she befriend the teenager’s mother so she could “gain access” to the boy outside of school hours.

Nasser initially denied her sexual relationship with the student, but then confessed to “soliciting sex” through text message. She picked him up in a van specially equipped with a bed at least four times and had sex with him, according to KTRE.

Nasser was described as a “dangerous predator who groomed and took advantage of a child.” She faced up to 230 years in prison as of last July.

In total, Nasser was convicted of four counts of indecent liberties with a child and 14 counts of solicitation of a minor.