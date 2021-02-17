✖

Kevin Cosculluela, a dancer who appeared on the Lifetime reality series Dance Moms, has been arrested for the alleged sexual battery of his underage students. The 25-year-old was arrested on seven felony charges including sexual battery and multiple counts of sexual misconduct of two students. Cosculluela is also facing charges for the solicitation of a minor and lewd and lascivious conduct, according to an arrest record.

The dancer was arrested in January in Orange County, Florida, and pleaded not guilty during a hearing on Friday. In court documents, police say that Cosculluela met the alleged victims at a dance studio in Orlando called Peaches Dance and Music in September and December of 2020 where they claim he took them under his wing for private lessons. One of the girls says that they started communicating on Snapchat and Cosculluela invited her to his apartment where he solicited oral sex from her. She claims that happened twice. Another alleged victim says Coscullula solicited nudes from her and that he once climbed on top of her while they were on his bed, but they did not have sex.

According to the arrest warrant filed with the court, one victim told officials she saw Cosculluela as someone "famous," "important" and "influential." The warrant said, "She explained that Kevin is a 'celebrity' dancer and was on a television show called Dance Moms and Broadway."

Both victims said Cosculluela got "scary" and verbally abusive when they declined his sexual advances. The arrest warrant details that one victim explained that he would "threaten to take away lessons, ignore her during lessons, yell at her, swear at her and not speak to her for days if she didn't do what he wanted. She said that it affected her greatly when he ignored her during her dance lessons because of how important she viewed him."

Cosculluela was fired from Peaches Dance and Music after the students spoke out about the alleged misconduct. The case is scheduled to go to trial in May, according to court records. TMZ was first to report the news.