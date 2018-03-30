Teacher Who Allegedly Had Sex With 2 Students in Same Night Dodges Jail

A former Arkansas high school teacher who allegedly had sex with two students in one night has managed to avoid serving time in jail.

Jessie Lorene Goline, 26, of Jonesboro, Arkansas was sentenced on Tuesday, March 27, to serve 42 months’ probation after she pleaded guilty to sexual indecency with a child, Arkansas Online reports. The former art teacher will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Goline was arrested in September 2017 after the principal at Marked Tree High School, where she taught, became aware of accusations that the 26-year-old had sexual relations with multiple students. She reportedly admitted to the relationships at the time.

The reported sexual acts reportedly took place between January and April of 2016 and involved four different students, authorities said. Authorities stated that only one of the victims was a minor, but Goline claimed she believed he was 18, only later learning that he was “way younger than what he had told her.”

The four students — three enrolled in the Marked Tree School District and another from the nearby East Poinsett County School District — claimed that the relationships began with texting that became more sexual overtime.

Prosecutors alleged that Goline would invite the students to her apartment for sex. In one incident, the former teacher reportedly picked up a teenage student in her class and took him to her apartment, where they had sex before she dropped him back off Marked Tree later in the day.

On that same day, Goline reportedly had sex with another student that she had taken to her apartment.

One of the victims told authorities that Goline commented on “how good he looked in class.” She later sent the student a photo of herself wearing thong underwear.

An investigation into Goline began in April after a parent of one of the victims threatened to “do bodily harm” to one of the teachers. School officials at Marked Tree High School opened an investigation when the parent claimed that Goline had sex with multiple students.