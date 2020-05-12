Tampa Megachurch Pastor Arrested After Holding Packed Sunday Service Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

A Tampa, Florida, megachurch pastor was arrested after holding a packed Sunday service amid coronavirus quarantine. Located in Hillsborough County where a “safer at home” order is currently in effect, The River at Tampa Bay Church held two worship services on Sunday, and even offered bus transportation, according to Fox 13.

The church’s pastor, Rodney Howard-Browne, was reportedly advised of the situation by county Sheriff Chad Chronister, but after not following the “safer at home” order, an arrest warrant was issued for Howard-Browne by State Attorney Andrew Warren. The pastor turned himself in on Monday, but was released 40 minutes later after posting the $500 bond. “His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week in danger,” Chronister said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They have access to technology allowing them to live stream their services over the internet and broadcast to their 400 members from the safety of their own homes, but instead they chose to gather at church.”

Chronister went on to say that this arrest was in now way an attack on religious freedom, pointing out that other churches in the area had adapted and followed the “safer at home” order. “I was appalled and also frightened at the fact that those individuals [were] thinking and believing they are doing the right thing. How many people are they going to infect if they have COVID-19?” he asked. “There is nothing more important than faith especially during a pandemic, but like every other church here in the Bay Area, do it responsibly.”

Warren offered, “I think it’s unfortunate that the pastor here is hiding behind the First Amendment. One, it’s absolutely clear that emergency orders like this are constitutional and valid. Second of all, leaders from our faith-based community across this country have embraced the importance of social distancing.”

Another Tampa-area pastor — Ken Whitten, from Idlewild Baptist Church — joined Chronister’s press conference and expressed support for the sheriff, stated that quarantining is mentioned in the Biblical scriptures. “It was practiced by people,” he said. “The issue here is not religious freedom. Churches are not the ones being singled out. Everything is shut down. There is no basketball. There is no hockey. All of us our doing our part. I’m a pastor that believes God heals…this is not a faith issue. This is a responsible friend issue.”

Howard-Browne previously defended his position on keeping his church open, reportedly saying in YouTube clip that the church had technology that would keep members safe. “We brought in 13 machines that basically kill every virus in the place,” he said. “If they sneeze it shoots it down like at 100 miles per hour and it will neutralize it in a split second.”

The church also issued a statement on its website, stating, “We feel that it would be wrong for us to close our doors on them, at this time, or any time. In a time of crisis, people are fearful and in need of comfort and community.”

Howard-Browne’s attorney Mat Staver has stated that he believes the arrest to be discriminatory and that the “safer at home” order is unconstitutional for churches.