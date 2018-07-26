Taco Bell Finally Testing Fish Tacos

Taco Bell is swimming to shore with a new fish taco, which is reportedly being tested at its restaurants.

Taco Bell is taking customers to the beach with the introduction of its new Crayfish Taco, a crustacean-packed dish that boasts at least a dozen crayfish per taco blended in a special crayfish sauce using traditional Chinese spices, according to Foodbeast.

According to representatives at Taco Bell China, the key ingredient in the sauce is “13 spices,” including Sichuan peppercorn, fennel, galangal, and several others that combine to create “a piquant, savory, and intriguing taste.”

“There’s just enough Sichuan peppercorn to slightly numb your tongue and let you know it’s there, but the other aromatics, especially the white pepper and fennel, come through strong to keep it from being overpowering,” a writer for the publication who tried the Crayfish Taco at a sneak preview at Taco Bell HQ said, adding that “the taste took me back almost immediately to some of the seafood and pork dishes my family would cook at get-togethers or feast on at seafood banquet restaurants.”

Unfortunately, the Crayfish Taco will only be available at Taco Bell restaurants in China, meaning that customers hoping to sink their teeth into it will likely have to purchase a plane ticket or keep their fingers crossed that the newest addition makes it to the United States.

Taco Bell China will begin carrying the Crayfish Taco in August along with several other new menu items debuting at other locations in Asia, including the Cheesy Taco Melt and the Volcano Naked Chicken Taco debuting later this year in Korea.

The Mexican-style fast food restaurant recently reintroduced their popular Nacho Fries to menus in the United States. The fries, originally making their way to menus in January as a temporary item, immediately became a fan-favorite and marked Taco Bell’s largest debut in history.

The popular dish features fries with cheese dipping sauce in place of ketchup. The Supreme Fries, a take on nachos supreme, comes with toppings like ground beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, sour cream, and optional garnishes, like guacamole, bacon, and jalapeño peppers.

Although they originally sold for just $1, the new release of Nacho Fries has customers shelling out $1.29, while Supreme Nachos will cost $2.49 and BellGrande fries, a larger serving of the dish, will cost $3.49.