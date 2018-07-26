Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Recalled

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip after discovering they pose the risk of botulism.

More than 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip in 15-ounce glass jars labeled with individual “best when used by” dates between December 27, 2018, and January 23, 2019 are being recalled due to signs of separation, potentially creating conditions that could lead to botulism.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in a statement on Tuesday.

There have been no reported illnesses or consumer complaints linked to the cases of cheese dip, which were distributed to retailers in the U.S. only. Consumers are being encouraged to not to eat the cheese dip and instead return it to the store for a full refund.

Botulism, a rare but potentially deadly illness, is caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves, with those affected typically experiencing symptoms of weakness of the muscles that control the eyes, face, mouth, and throat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If left untreated, the disease can progress, causing symptoms to worsen, potentially causing paralysis of certain muscles and in rare cases death.

The recall of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip is just the latest in a string of voluntary recalls. Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel Goldfish crackers from Pepperodge Farm, along with 16 Ritz cracker products from Mondelēz Global LLC were voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

In both cases, the potential contamination was traced back to the whey powder used in the products which was produced by Associated Milk Producers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalls have since expanded to include Flower Foods’ Swiss Rolls sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value, and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread, as well as Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz frozen dinner. It is expected that more foods will be recalled in the coming days.

It has been advised that consumers discard the recalled products.