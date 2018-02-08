Super Bowl Celebration Mugshots Released

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, inspiring thousands of fans to fill the streets of Philadelphia in celebration.

But between hotel canopies being destroyed, light polls being ripped out, fires started and horse poop being eaten, some Eagles fans found themselves in handcuffs after the celebration.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mugshots of eight arrested Eagles fans were released on Wednesday. TMZ also had the reason each fan was arrested.

Robert Ehlers and Brendon Lopez were both arrested for allegedly spraying graffiti on the University of Pennsylvania campus, Chestnut Law school and a loading doc. Malcolm Cox was arrested after throwing a bottle at a police car then trying to run off.

Mark Thompson was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly punching a cameraman six times in the face and breaking his camera. Rubin Garrido was charged with assault for removing his belt and swinging it over his head during the celebration, lacerating the fan next to him.

Alexander Mawescu allegedly attempted to rush a police line, banging drunkenly on the police’s riot shields. Veasna Sary was also arrested for messing with cops, throwing a bottle at a car that was actually an unmarked police vehicle.

John Rigsby has the highest profile of any of the named arrested men. He was one of the seven met caught on film flipping a parked Nissan Rogue SUV. Rigsby is the son of Villanova basketball announcer Whitey Rigsby and is being charged with risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief and related offenses.

The other six arrested offenders have not been named.