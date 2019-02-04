Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Tease Their Return in Video About Win

Tom Brady wants you to know that he’s back. The New England Patriots quarterback shared a video touting his sixth Super Bowl victory in the early hours of Monday morning following the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In the clip, which is set to “Without Me” by Eminem, Brady and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrate their win after losing last year in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. The video also shares highlights from the game as well as a shot of the confetti-laden post-game celebration on the field.

“Still here…” text read during the clip, teasing even more potential championships from Brady and the rest of the Patriots. “To be continued…”

"THE W," Brady captioned the post.

“THE W,” Brady captioned the post.

Brady, 41, holds the record for most Super Bowl wins and appearances, with a record of 6-3, and said after the game that he plans on continuing to play for more chances to win.

When CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson reminded Brady that he previously mentioned playing until he was 45, she asked if the victory on Sunday changed any of his plans.

“Doesn’t change anything,” Brady said. “I can’t wait to spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife, and just… I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”

After CBS broadcaster Jim Nance asked what would motivate Brady to come back for more football, Brady pointed to the Vince Lombardi Trophy in his hands. “Look at this! How does this not motivate you?” Brady said with daughter Vivian in his arms. “This is what it’s all about.”

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP of the game, with 10 receptions for 141 yards in the surprisingly low-scoring affair.

Last week, Brady told ESPN he had no intention of retiring after this season, no matter the result of the Super Bowl.

“I feel like I’m asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer. But no one believes me,” he said. When asked what it would take for him to finally take a bow on his record-setting career, he said, “That’s a good question. I think it’s just, I’m going to know. I’m going to know when the time is right, and I’m going to feel like, ‘Okay I’ve had enough…’ I don’t feel like that yet.”

“I feel like I’ve still made a lot of improvements and I still feel like I can continue to do it at a championship level, and I think that’s where I was at before and that’s still where I’m at now,” he said.