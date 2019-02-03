Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Can Watch Super Bowl 53 While Behind Bars

Jersey Shore‘s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will reportedly be allowed to watch Super Bowl LIII this weekend, in spite of his incarceration.

Sorrentino is just a few weeks into his eight-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is not completely cut off from the outside world, as sources inside the prison told The Blast that he will be watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots from behind bars.

The prison reportedly has multiple public TV rooms throughout the facility that inmates are allowed to use during leisure time. There is even an annual tradition within the prison where the inmates gather to watch the Super Bowl. For the occasion, they are allowed to bring food into the TV rooms, gathering all the snacks they can from the commissary.

Sorrentino is paying his debt to society after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion last year. The reality star and his brother were accused of hiding $8.9 million in income from the IRS, and creating S corporations to allow them to use the money without paying taxes on it. The charges go back to 2014, though years of plea deals and deliberations have kept him out of prison until now.

Originally, Sorrentino was facing as much as nine years of prison time, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. After entering a guilty plea just over a year ago, he was sentenced instead to eight months behind bars, a total of $133,000 in fines and 500 hours of service. His brother, meanwhile, will serve two years in prison.

Meanwhile, Sorrentino is capitalizing on the sentence with a line of merchandise reading “Free Sitch.” Things are reportedly pretty reasonable for him in Otisville, with plenty of his favorite foods to choose from. According to The Blast, the commissary includes all the ingredients he might need to whip up pasta dishes or even homemade pizzas. He can also buy hair gel, moisturizer and conditioner to keep up his appearance.

Sorrentino’s routine might be a little different behind bars, however. He posted a YouTube video of his final moments of freedom as he reported to the prison for his sentence. There, he said that he wants to “work out everyday and get in great shape” while he is incarcerated, in the hopes of looking good for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3.

Still, from the sounds of it, The Situation may be tempted to take a cheat day for the Super Bowl.