Super Bowl 2019: Backstreet Boys Divide Over Predictions

The Backstreet Boys, who co-star in a Doritos Super Bowl LIII commercial with Chance the Rapper, were split on their Super Bowl picks.

When Extra caught up with members of the boy band in Atlanta Friday, there was no consensus among the group. Kevin Richardson admitted to being a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but he said he still wanted New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to win, even though he beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship two weeks ago.

Nick Carter and Brian Littrell also picked the Patriots, but Howie Dorough and A.J. McClean picked the Los Angeles Rams.

Last week, Doritos released their Super Bowl LIII commercial, featuring the boy band and Chance the Rapper plugging Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips. Chance dropped by to help the Backstreet Boys perform a new version of “I Want It That Way.”

In the ad, Chance finds himself alone in an airplane hangar, wondering to himself about Glamin’ Hot Nacho chips. Then, the scene explodes with activity, from yellow sports cars to smoke to dancers in neon jumpsuits. Chance later performed a verse that fits in perfectly with the song.

At the end, Chance the Rapper dances in front of the Backstreet Boys in the hangar. At the end, there is another shot of the product.

“The original. Now it’s not,” Chance said at the end.

The ad is all part of the successful launch of DNA, the Backstreet Boys’ latest album. The record debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, with 234,000 equivalent units, including 227,000 actual album sales. It is their first No. 1 album since 2001, when Black & Blue topped the charts with 1.6 million copies sold in its first week. That still ranks as the fifth-largest debut week in Billboard history.

The group’s first No. 1 album was Millennium, which sold 1.134 million copies when it was released in 1999.

DNA‘s lead single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” hit No. 63 on the Hot 100, which was the group’s highest-charting single in 13 years. The single was produced by Stuart Crichton, after they stopped working with producer Max Martin.

Carter recently told Esquire the reason for their success is they finally found collaborators who believed in them again.

“There were people who really [weren’t] giving us the time of day anymore… you know: you’re in a boy band,” Carter said.

“What makes the Backstreet Boys cool again? It was good timing,” Littrell chimed in. “It was us believing in our ability, but it was also not negating the fact of where we came from and all of the notoriety we had in the past.”