Super Bowl 2019: 2 New England Patriots Players Boycotting White House Visit

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to win Super Bowl LIII, officially earning them a trip to the White House, as is customary for Super Bowl champions.

However, should the team make the trip, they’ll be down at least a few members, as two Patriots players have confirmed they will not be visiting with Donald Trump and a third seeming to indicate the same.

On Monday, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty told the Associated Press that he would not visit the White House if the team is invited, and his twin brother, Jason, also seemed ready to decline the trip.

“I haven’t thought about it, but I highly doubt it,” Jason said, with Devin jokingly accusing his brother of lying and Jason admitting that there is “virtually zero” chance he’ll make the visit.

After the Super Bowl, Patriots safety Duron Harmon told TMZ Sports that he would also not be visiting Washington, saying, “They don’t want me in the White House.”

The Patriots players aren’t the first to boycott a White House visit, as members of several other sports teams have done the same in recent years. In 2018, Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles elected as a team not to visit the White House altogether, and in 2017, Patriots player Tom Brady didn’t make the trip after his wife, Gisele Bundchen, criticized Trump.

Also in 2017, the Golden State Warriors boycotted their White House visit after winning the NBA Championship, and earlier this year, several members of Clemson University’s National Championship-winning football team also declined to visit the White House.

After the big game, Patriots members Tom Brady and Julian Edelman got the celebrations started early with their own trip to Walt Disney World in Florida, where they took in the sights at the park and met with fans, documenting the post-win vacation on social media. They also greeted crowds in front of Cinderella’s Castle and participated in a parade down Main Street USA.

Meanwhile, their teammates returned home to Boston to a rousing welcome as fans greeted them at Gilette Stadium, with Jason holding the Lombardi Trophy as he high-fived fans. His brother had previously hinted at retirement but hasn’t yet made an official announcement.

“The only thing I thought about was that parade and that ring ceremony,” Devin said. “Two more times with this team; that’s going to be a lot of fun. So I can’t wait for those two events.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Maddie Meyer