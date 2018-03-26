Stormy Daniels’ ‘Dilated Pupils’ Raise Eyebrows on Twitter

Adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday night to discuss her alleged affair with Donald Trump, but some viewers thought her pupils looked dilated, raising suspicion of drug use.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared on 60 Minutes to clear up the controversial relationship she says she had with the now-president back in 2006. She spoke bluntly about the affair, despite having signed a non-disclosure agreement, which she and her lawyer now believe is void.

However, some viewers — presumably those who don’t believe Daniels’ story — raised questions about her state of mind, suggesting that her pupils appear dilated in the interview.

“Why didn’t Anderson Cooper ask Stormy Daniels if she was coked up during that 60 Minutes interview?” wondered one user. “Pupils this dilated are not normal. WTF?”

Why didn’t Anderson Cooper ask Stormy Daniels if she was coked up during that 60 Minutes interview? Pupils this dilated are not normal. WTF? pic.twitter.com/g6lqlfUZgF — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 26, 2018



“Why is Stormy Daniels eyes dilated?” tweeted another. “Is she on drugs or something?”

Why is Stormy Daniels eyes dilated? Is she on drugs or something?#StormyDanielsDay pic.twitter.com/LwN7X0ktzA — Dakota Flynn (@DakotaEFlynn) March 26, 2018



The interview was discussed widely online, mostly under the hashtag “Stormy Daniels Day.” Daniels, who has had a long and successful career as a performer, director, producer and writer of adult films, told CBS’s Anderson Cooper that she was content to keep her silence on the rumors until they began misrepresenting her. She said that she was neither a victim of sexual assault nor an opportunist, and she wanted to tell her story plainly.

Some drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and others can cause a person’s eyes to dilate. However, it can also happen during moments of pleasure, attraction, or based on random fluctuation in the lighting of the environment.

Viewers weren’t the only one who responded to Daniels through Twitter. President Donald Trump, who has not acknowledged the scandal directly at all in the past several weeks, posted a vague tweet about “fake news” following the interview.

“So much Fake News,” the Commander-in-Chief wrote on Monday morning. “Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great!”

So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018



Daniels did not address the dilation controversy online. Throughout the scandal, she has maintained a shrewdly sparse social media presence outside of promoting her work. She is also facing a legal maelstrom, as President Trump’s personal lawyer claims that she owes $20 million for the breach of her NDA. In response, her attorney is teasing the release of digital correspondence between his client and the president.