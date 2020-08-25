Some Stimulus Checks Recipients Can Get $500 More But Have to Act by Sept. 30

✖

While a a second stimulus check may not be happening just yet, some recipients of the first round of checks can get $500 more. However they will have to act by Sept. 30. According to The Motley Fool, in some cases the IRS did not have correct or accurate dependent info, and those responsible for dependents should have received $500 per dependent.

Now, the IRS has reopened its non-filers tool, where anyone who did not receive the proper amount for the dependent can update the information. This missed payment situation was due to the IRS not having all the info from either the 2018 or the 2019 tax return for the impacted individuals. Additionally, anyone who receives SSA or VA benefits might have been impacted by this, as those departments do not have dependent info on file for their recipients. For anyone who misses the Sept. 30, they can still the extra $500 for their dependent(s), they would just have to wait until they filed their 2020 taxes.

Receive SSA, RRB or VA benefits? There’s more time to use the Non-Filers tool on https://t.co/kcgZUfN9B4 to provide #IRS info and get $500 Economic Impact Payment per qualifying child. Tool is available from Aug. 15 thru Sept. 30. #COVIDreliefIRS https://t.co/FjXU7pGWeq pic.twitter.com/pHy9aD8ByF — IRS #COVIDreliefIRS (@IRSnews) August 25, 2020

Regarding the next coronavirus relief stimulus bill, many Americans are hoping that it comes sooner rather than later, as the pandemic has caused significant financial strain. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had been engaged in relief bill negotiations with the Trump administration, but the talks stalled and no bill has been agreed on. Following the negotiation breakdown, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trump Administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows announced that they would be recommending to President Trump that he sign executive orders on a few key relief bill issues, such as federal unemployment benefits extension, student loan payments, and eviction moratorium.

Notably, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that he will support whatever plan the White House and the Democrats eventually hammer out. "Wherever this thing settles between the president of the United States and his team, that have to sign it into law, and the Democrat not insignificant minority in the Senate and majority in the House, is something I'm prepared to support even if I have some problems with certain parts of it," McConnell said.