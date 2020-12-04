Stimulus Checks: People Furious at Lack of Direct Payments in Latest Bill ProposalStimulus Checks: People Furious at Lack of Direct Payments in Latest Bill Proposal

The latest stimulus bill proposals do not feature direct payments or checks for Americans and people are furious about it. The most recent proposal is a $900 billion stimulus package that has bipartisan support, but no stimulus checks. This specific bill is reportedly meant to address and fund expiring programs such as unemployment insurance extension.

The new proposal will include more money for Paycheck Protection Program loans, as well as for state and local government relief. There will also be money allocated for education, rental assistance, child care, and broadband. Additionally, the new bill would also include measures for directly fighting the coronavirus pandemic, such as providing funds for vaccine distribution, testing, and contact tracing. Still, the lack of direct payments for citizens is drawing a lot of ire, and upset Americans are taking to Twitter to make their voices heard. Scroll down to see what they are saying.