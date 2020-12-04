Stimulus Checks: People Furious at Lack of Direct Payments in Latest Bill ProposalStimulus Checks: People Furious at Lack of Direct Payments in Latest Bill Proposal
The latest stimulus bill proposals do not feature direct payments or checks for Americans and people are furious about it. The most recent proposal is a $900 billion stimulus package that has bipartisan support, but no stimulus checks. This specific bill is reportedly meant to address and fund expiring programs such as unemployment insurance extension.
The new proposal will include more money for Paycheck Protection Program loans, as well as for state and local government relief. There will also be money allocated for education, rental assistance, child care, and broadband. Additionally, the new bill would also include measures for directly fighting the coronavirus pandemic, such as providing funds for vaccine distribution, testing, and contact tracing. Still, the lack of direct payments for citizens is drawing a lot of ire, and upset Americans are taking to Twitter to make their voices heard. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
If you’re going to spend hundreds of billons in pandemic relief the most effective thing you can do is put it into people’s hands in the form of #StimulusChecksNOW. It’s common sense, better economics and better politics.— Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 4, 2020
prevnext
#StimulusChecksNOW @senatemajldr let that sink in! Do your job and put in better stimulus checks! pic.twitter.com/gablrX383b— Ernest Lindsay (@ErnieBoy5) December 4, 2020
I can't even afford to see my oncologist. My ONCOLOGIST....let that sink in for a minute #StimulusChecksNOW https://t.co/chhoJ7gMSs— Mother Nature's Bodyguard 😷💙 (@pnwtreehuggr) December 4, 2020
prevnext
I will never forget how our government utterly failed us in 2020, and how only 50 members of the 116th Congress tried to get legislation passed that would get us the money we need every month to pay our bills and be customers in our local communities. We need #StimulusChecksNow!! pic.twitter.com/chcsPzMZbE— Scott Santens🧢🏄♂️ (@scottsantens) December 4, 2020
People need cash relief.
AOC agrees.
Andrew Yang agrees.
Rashida Tlaib agrees.
78% of Americans agree.
Even Republican Josh Hawley agrees.
Everyone agrees except McConnell, Pelosi, and the other walking skeletons in DC.
We must rally together & demand #StimulusChecksNOW!— The Matt Skidmore Show (@ZachandMattShow) December 4, 2020
prevnext
how tf canada has been getting $2000 A MONTH for pandemic relief and the “greatest country in the world” gives their people ONE check for $1200... 9 months ago!!! we need #StimulusChecksNOW ‼️ @senatemajldr @POTUS @SpeakerPelosi https://t.co/FM8I4tQoRX— Debi Dahmer (@DawnoftheDeb_) December 4, 2020
How I feel every time I see #StimulusChecksNOW trending knowing it’s unlikely our Government passes the bill because it doesn’t care about its citizens livelihoods... pic.twitter.com/cWeOdrysRt— alex (@AlexUlrichh) December 4, 2020
prevnext
That $1200 should actually be closer to $2k...if not 2k straight up. #StimulusChecksNOW— TraceeEllisSAUSE (@NegressElba) December 4, 2020
#StimulusChecksNOW please. pic.twitter.com/Emr6A8lMI2— Humanity FTW🧢🍎 (@WJADragon) December 4, 2020
prevnext
So if I make a "decision" it can't be a mistake? Cool.#StimulusChecksNOW https://t.co/soHIxyt6TU— 𝓕𝓲𝓽𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓩𝓪𝓭𝓭𝔂 🔥🧢🍎 (@zantorien19) December 4, 2020
#StimulusChecksNOW U.S. Coronavirus Stimulus Package Compares to Other Countries Around the World. The US hasn’t given its citizens a stimulus check in month. My God, there are people who are jobless, starving, and homeless. pic.twitter.com/d16HN0amwE— Author J.E. Smythe (@jesmythe1) December 4, 2020
prevnext
#StimulusChecksNOW— zzzzzzz (@BAMFMN) December 4, 2020
I've been living like this for months. pic.twitter.com/TWPAKwrPyO
McConnell will continue doing this unless something changes. #stimuluspackage #StimulusChecksNOW https://t.co/5l0Qb2qfPX— Doris Bivings♏🦂🎁🌲🎅💙💙❤❤ (@BivingsDoris) December 4, 2020
prev
Ask yourself, are your representatives representing you ? #StimulusChecksNOW pic.twitter.com/OMXIYLkHZa— Nikolas 🧢 (@NickPoletes) December 4, 2020