Stimulus Checks: It's the End of August and Americans Are Fuming Over the Lack of a Second Payment
The end of August marks another month without a second round of stimulus payments, and Americans are not happy. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in record unemployment levels and a massive strain on Americans as they struggle to afford food, housing and other basic necessities, and man had hoped that another stimulus payment would allow them to stay afloat after the first $1,200 ran dry weeks ago.
This week saw next to no progress being made in negotiations. In fact, comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made things seem grimmer than ever. Following a 25-minute phone call with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Pelosi announced that negotiations are at "an impasse." Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Republicans are planning to introduce a new bill that would not include an additional round of payments.
Congress' failure to provide the aid that so many Americans are counting on is unsurprisingly not going over well. As the end of August nears, marking nearly a month since the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit expired and nearly five months since the first stimulus payments began being distributed, many aren't shying away from expressing their anger and frustration. Keep scrolling to see how Americans are reacting on social media to the lack of progress on Capitol Hill.
Y’all need to come back to the table and get the American people some money, including UI benefits and a stimulus check. We HAVE to get through the next couple months and VOTE TRUMP OUT! No one can focus on that when everyone is worried about how they’re going to pay their bills!— dakota | ‘august’ stan (@dwgrainger72856) August 28, 2020
It’s August 28th and we still don’t have a Heroes Act to include stimulus checks.— Mike B (@MikeB04349381) August 28, 2020
It's Friday, August 28th, 2020 and I STILL HAVE NOT RECEIVED MY STIMULUS CHECK!— jackie (@RaNuman2014) August 28, 2020
just a reminder that it’s August I have $24.83 in my bank account & I have still not received a penny of that stimulus check.......I hate this country— Μπέλλα (@obamaluvrsinc08) August 28, 2020
It's August 28, 2020 and @SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi— Izzy Bratton (@IzzyBratton) August 28, 2020
Still don't care about helping AMERICANS suffering through the pandemic. Stop playing games. Pass the Stimulus bill.
@senatemajldr https://t.co/R4C9WFXGiu Hey Mitch McConnell if you're the sole caretaker of “middle America” Where's our stimulus checks, why aren't you in washington DC working for us. It's time for change, I implore the great citizens of KY to vote this man out of office.— Iffycanfly 🇺🇸💙🌊🌊💙 (@iffycanfly) August 28, 2020
@realDonaldTrump WHERE IS THE 2ND STIMULUS CHECK!!! WHERE IS THE HAZARD PAY FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS!!!— NoSeriously (@haley_makayla) August 28, 2020
Its August 27th and still no stimulus checks for the people. We're voting you all out in November. Kiss your jobs goodbye!— Debbie Schmidt (@DebbieS69659085) August 28, 2020
Where is second stimulus check and unemployment benefits??? Been 3 weeks now @realDonaldTrump— Isaiah ☔️ (@Isaiah_Cassuto) August 28, 2020
@realDonaldTrump please get the second stimulus check passed I was deemed by our government to work during this pandemic and I deserve that check!— Kory R Graff (@KoryGraff) August 28, 2020
@senatemajldr Do you not care?? We need the second stimulus check now,!!! Be a government for the people and not the top 1% for once. Please.— Kerry Geiling (@GeilingKerry) August 28, 2020
@senatemajldr @SpeakerPelosi STOP FUCKING AROUND AND GIVE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THEIR SECOND ROUND OF STIMULUS CHECKS STOP KEEPING THE 1200 CHECKS HOSTAGE IF YOU “CARE” FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THEN ACT LIKE YALL DO AND GIVE IT OUT ALREADY— C.M. ⚔️🕊✨ (@ismilemdez) August 28, 2020
Why don't you and @senatemajldr and @MarkMeadows get together and pass the one thing you agree on and that will help the majority of the American people which is the Stimulus Checks for Americans.— Justin (@Justin01142681) August 28, 2020
Yo how tf are we at the end of August and still no stimulus! Howwwww! 😭— Sexy Beached Whale 🐳🐳🐳 (@Mat3rial_Girl) August 28, 2020