Stimulus Checks: It's the End of August and Americans Are Fuming Over the Lack of a Second Payment

The end of August marks another month without a second round of stimulus payments, and Americans are not happy. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in record unemployment levels and a massive strain on Americans as they struggle to afford food, housing and other basic necessities, and man had hoped that another stimulus payment would allow them to stay afloat after the first $1,200 ran dry weeks ago.

This week saw next to no progress being made in negotiations. In fact, comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made things seem grimmer than ever. Following a 25-minute phone call with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Pelosi announced that negotiations are at "an impasse." Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Republicans are planning to introduce a new bill that would not include an additional round of payments.

Congress' failure to provide the aid that so many Americans are counting on is unsurprisingly not going over well. As the end of August nears, marking nearly a month since the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit expired and nearly five months since the first stimulus payments began being distributed, many aren't shying away from expressing their anger and frustration. Keep scrolling to see how Americans are reacting on social media to the lack of progress on Capitol Hill.