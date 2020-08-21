Stimulus Check: Here's Why Americans Could Still Receive Another Payment

✖

There has been speculation lately that a second round of stimulus checks could not happen; however, there are reasons why Americans could still receive another payment. Concern sparked about citizens not receiving coronavirus relief checks after it was reported that Senate Republicans are preparing to unveil a new "skinny" relief bill that would not include payments for individuals or families. The bill has not yet been formally revealed but is expected to be sometime soon.

While this is worrisome for many Americans who are still struggling with the financial fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fox Business points out that both Democrats and Republicans have said that they want to send more money directly to citizens. The first checks were issued under the CARES Act, which was the first coronavirus relief bill agreed to and signed into law by the president. The House went on to pass a second bill, the HEROES Act, but it stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate after lawmakers there felt it was too comprehensive. They went on to write their bill, the HEALS Act, which also stalled, as Democrats felt that it did not provide enough relief to Americans, and provided too much for big business.

President Trump has made it clear that he would like to send Americans more stimulus payments, recently tweeting, "I have directed [Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin] to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans." He then added, "DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!" In another tweet he wrote, "I am ready to send Rental Assistance payments to hardworking Americans that have been hurt by the ChinaVirus. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!"

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Democrats holding up a new stimulus bill, but during an interview on Fox Business' Mornings with Maria, Trump indicated that he too was unwilling to agree to a deal. "It's their fault. They want $3.5 billion for something that's fraudulent. For the mail-in votes, universal mail-in ballots," he said, blaming Democrats for wanting the next bill to include measures for mail-in voting. He has long been critical of mail-in voting but has utilized it, as he cites his residence as being in Florida.

"They want $25 billion for the post office," Trump went on to say. "They need that money so it can work and they can take these millions and millions of ballots. [...] But if they don't get those two items, then they can't have mail-in ballots." Trump then made the comment that has had many talking. "If we don't make a deal, that means they won’t get the money and they won’t have universal mail-in voting," he said, indicating that he will not agree to a bill either, as long as it includes mail-in voting measures.