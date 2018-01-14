Steve Bannon Claims Donald Trump’s Lawyer Paid off Roughly 100 Women

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump‘s former chief strategist, told Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House author Mark Wolff that Trump’s longtime attorney “took care” of “a hundred women” during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Look, Kasowitz has known [Trump] for 25 years. Kasowitz has gotten him out of all kinds of jams,” Bannon reportedly told Wolff about attorney Marc Kasowitz, notes Business Insider. “Kasowitz on the campaign — what did we have, a hundred women? Kasowitz took care of all of them.”

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg pointed out the passage on Twitter Friday, following the Wall Street Journal‘s report that Trump Organization attorney Michael Cohen paid former adult film star Stephanie Clifford $130,000 in hush money a month before the 2016 election.

Cohen told the Journal that Trump did not have an affair with Clifford, who was professionally known as Stormy Daniels. He also provided a letter allegedly signed by her claiming she never had a sexual relationship with Trump.

However, another adult film star, Alana Evans, told The Daily Beast that Clifford invited her to meet her and Trump in a hotel room in 2006. Three other sources told The Daily Beast that Trump had a “curious relationship” with Daniels in the months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to son Barron Trump in March 2006.

The Daily Beast also reported Saturday that former adult film star Jessica Drake has a non-disclosure agreement that bars her from talking about her relationship with Trump. In October 2016, Drake became the 14th woman to accuse Trump of sexual harassment or assault before the election.

Trump and the White House have slammed Wolff’s book, which was released earlier this week after several excerpts leaked.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job,” Trump tweeted on Jan. 5. “Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

The book includes several disparaging remarks from Bannon about Trump and his family. Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” Bannon later expressed remorse about those comments in a statement to Politico.

