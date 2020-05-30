SpaceX Raised $346.2 Million Ahead of Crew Dragon Launch

✖

SpaceX has raised $346.2 million in a new round of funding, the company announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The news came before Wednesday's scheduled launch of a manned spacecraft Crew Dragon, which is destined to dock at the International Space Station, which was delayed until Saturday due to bad weather.

The launch is a vital step in its partnership with NASA, which is aiming to lessen its reliance on Russian spacecraft for trips to and from the ISS by using privately-built craft. Which is where Elon Musk's company comes in. Wednesday's launch would've marked the first manned mission to space since the Space Shuttle Atlantis took off back in 2011. Should the weather be bad on Saturday, another launch window is cleared for Sunday.

The launch is not only breaking a near-decade-long hiatus in the U.S. space program, it's also the culmination of SpaceX's $2.6 billion contract with NASA. Following the Atlantis launch in 2011, the Space Shuttle Program was canceled while private sector investors were asked to take over the job of developing a new spacecraft. NASA's hope is that this could drive down costs, spur innovation while allowing the agency itself to allow it to refocus entirely on space exploration.

Former astronaut Mike Massimino spoke with PopCulture about the now-delayed (but still scheduled) launch, as well as the partnership between NASA and SpaceX. "Now that it’s getting close to happening, I'm getting more excited," he confessed. "It just feels right. I don’t know how to explain it — there’s something about launching from the United States that launching from some place else doesn’t have the same significance for American astronauts."

Massimino also spoke about the possibility of space tourism, which has long been one of Musk's goals. "When I looked at our planet from above, the impressions I had were lasting," he said. "No matter where we’re from we share the same home. ...I think that global perspective, maybe some people can get it while walking around on earth, but it really is something to be seen from space."

Space travel is both a business venture and a passion project for Musk, which he views as vital to the future of humankind. While he's received criticism in the past for some of his more ambitious ventures, the contract with NASA lent the company a considerable amount of legitimacy. Though the explosion during an unmanned test launch during an unrelated project in Texas had a few people second-guessing how the launch might go Saturday.