Southeast Braces for Heavy Flooding as Alberto Makes Landfall

The south-eastern United States is bracing for harsh conditions as subtropical storm Alberto makes landfall on Monday evening.

The storm officially made landfall near Laguna Beach, Florida on Monday according to a report by CNN. The National Hurricane Center warned that rampant was flooding was possible throughout the Gulf Coast. Already, states like Virginia and Maryland are dealing with catastrophic water levels.

As it made landfall just west of Panama City, Florida, Alberto reportedly began to slow. Maximum sustained wind speeds clocked in around 45 miles per hour, as the storm itself moved north at 9 miles per hour.

So far, only a few power outages have been reported, and no damage or injuries have been attributed to the storm. However, all of Florida and parts of Alabama and Mississippi are in a pre-emptive state of emergency.

According to the National Hurrican Center’s 2 p.m. update, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the northern Gulf Coast from the Suwannee River to the Alabama-Florida border.

The flooding has already had a drastic effect up in Maryland, where one U.S. Air Force veteran and Maryland Army National Guard member has been missing for nearly 24 hours. According to a report by ABC News, 39-year-old Eddison hermond was dragged away by the waters and has yet to be seen.

Hermond lives in Ellicott City. A spokesman for the National Guard, Lt. Col. Charles Kohler, told reporters that Hermond is a sergeant, whose main assignment is in the training department at the Campe Frettard Military Reservation in Reisertown. However, he said that Hermond was not on duty at the time of his disappearance, and had no duties over the weekend.

Hermond was on active duty in the Air Force for over ten years. He took three years off from military service before enlisting in the National Guard in 2009. Kohler said that he and his fellow guard members sent their thoughts and prayers to Hermond and his family.

Another Elicott City resident, Max Robinson, gained widespread attention on Twitter this weekend with his harrowing photos and videos of the flood. He has since created a GoFundMe page to help himself and other members of the community rebuild what they’ve lost in the natural disaster.et to be seen.

At this point, Robinson’s campaign has raised nearly $1,500 out of its $12,000 goal. Robinson picked up a string of new followers when he bluntly told Fox News producers they could not use his photos and footage in their broadcast.

The official Fox News account responded to one of Robinson’s videos with the request. “Hello,” they wrote, “may we please have permission to use your pictures and video of the flooding along Main St. on Fox News Network, LLC & Fox News Edge affiliates use on all platforms w/ credit? Do we need anyone else’s permission? Thank you.”

“No, f— off,” Robinson replied. Many people applauded him for maintaining his wit in the midst of a disaster. Later, Fox News re-posted his video despite his denial. Robinson’s new followers were incensed, but he maintained his good humor.

“Going to bed,” he wrote, “but I’m excited to discuss the check @FoxNews rightfully owes towards rebuilding my neighborhood.”