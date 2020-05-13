Slack Is Down, and Remote Workers Don't Know What to Do

There has never been a time when more Americans are working from home. Everyone who typically finds themselves working in a cubicle or out in the field has spent the past month or so at home as non-essential workers make way for the frontline workers.

As a result, the online chat service, Slack, has been an integral part even more so than it typically was before the coronavirus pandemic. A wrench, though, was thrown into the situation when the service went down for about an hour on Tuesday night. With the network coming to a halt, many workers were left scrambling without any way of communicating with their team.

This led to a large amount of Slack users taking to Twitter to voice their frustrations over the outage. One user in particular wrote, "Did you hear that screaming? That is every tech employee working remote while Slack goes down." This was just one one of a handful of tweets regarding the situation.

Here's a look at what some other Slack users had to say when the service went dark.