Shirtless Tongan Olympian Pursues Shirtless Modeling Career

Wildly popular shirtless Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua is pursuing a shirtless modeling career.

TMZ caught up with Taufatofua, the Olympian perhaps as well known for his oiled abs as his athletic stardom, at LAX, where he revealed he just may be gunning for a shirtless modelling career.

“I’ve got a few things lined up, so we’ve just got to see what eventuates,” he teased.

While Taufatofua wouldn’t give any details, or reveal what brands he may be modelling for should he follow through with a modelling career, he did reveal that he has some demands for any brands that he may partner with.

“Any of the big brands. I mean, I’m about brands that actually help people, that help people feel good – clothing that they wear that makes them feel good. But also, brands that have a social responsibility…I want a responsible brand that helps people. Those are the brands that I want to work with. It’s not interesting for me unless other people are being lifted up.”

Olympic.org reported that Taufatofua previously turned down offers to star in movies and potential modelling contracts after he made headlines at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he caught the world’s attention when he entered the stadium oiled up, rocking a shell necklace, and wearing a traditional outfit. The 34-year-old was more interested in the competitive peak and pageantry of the Olympics.

The taekwondo competitor took a shot at cross country skiing in this year’s games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, once again upstaging everyone when he arrived for the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony wearing nothing more than some oil and a traditional outfit from his nation.

He stole the spotlight again during the closing ceremony, where the Tongan flag bearer donned his usual attire, or rather, lack of attire, and crouched low with his arms out for photos.