Newly Released 911 Call Reveals Sherri Papini’s Husband’s Reaction

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has released the 911 call made by Sherri Papini’s husband reporting her disappearance.

The California mom was allegedly kidnapped on November 2 of last year while jogging near her Redding, California home. She was found 22 days later, on Thanksgiving Day, on the side of a rural road.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Authorities Release New Details About Sherri Papini’s Alleged Abduction

In the 911 call, Papini’s husband, Keith, told the operator that he returned home from work to find that his kids and wife were not there. At first, he assumed that his family had gone for a walk, but Keith called the children’s daycare and found out that his children were not picked up by Papini as planned.

Keith then explained to the operator that he used the “Find My Phone” app to track his wife’s phone. He located her phone at the end of their street.

“I found her phone. It’s got, like, hair ripped out of it, like in the headphones, so I’m totally freaking out thinking somebody, like, grabbed her,” he said.

On the date of her disappearance, Papini last spoke with her husband at 10:47 a.m. asking if he was home from lunch. They also discussed that the kids were supposed to be picked up around 4:45 pm.

More: Kidnapping Victim Sherri Papini Reportedly Living Reclusive Lifestyle

Keith then says that he feared something bad happened.

“I’m at the end of the driveway, where, uh, I’m at the … Old Oregon Trail and Sunrise, where they meet, ’cause that’s right where I found her phone on the ground,” he says on the phone.

“[Unintelligible] telling me that something happened to her, is the way I’m looking at it. There’s like hair in the headphones. Like it got ripped off, like they grabbed..”

“We live down kind of a sketchy street, so I definitely – I don’t know if I’m allowed to knock on everybody’s door but I will if I’m allowed to do that,” he later says.

The dispatcher then tells Keith to make sure his children picked up in case Papini had returned and said that the police would be in contact soon.

Three weeks after the incident, Papini was found. She told police that she was abducted at gunpoint and held captive by two armed Hispanic females who spoke Spanish most of the time.

On Wednesday, the FBI released sketches of the two women described by Papini.

“It has taken time for Sherri to recover to a point to be able to provide accurate details to the sketch artist,” a sheriff’s office press released stated, People reports.