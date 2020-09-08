Second Stimulus Check: Americans Impatiently Await Relief Update as Senate Returns

As the Senate returns to Capitol Hill Tuesday, millions of Americans are continuing to anxiously await any news of an additional stimulus relief package amid the ongoing economic crisis. Members of the upper chamber of Congress had broke last month for recess after negotiations between the Trump administration and top Democrats over the HEALS Act collapsed, with no further legislation moving through either the House or Senate.

Upon their return Tuesday – the House of Representatives is scheduled to reconvene Monday, Sept. 14 – it is believed that the Senate will be hard at work in making strides towards further relief. Although no progress has been made in thawing the deadlocked in the current negotiations, Senate Republicans are expected to unveil a new proposal with a $500 billion price tag. According to Bloomberg News, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has indicated that this new proposal will include provisions to help airlines and the travel industry and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). It will likely no, however, include further student loan relief or a second stimulus check. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.

With much remaining unclear regarding further relief, including if it will even happen at all, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has cast doubt that a bipartisan agreement is possible, many Americans are growing anxious and frustrated. Across social media, some have expressed their concerns and upset, also demanding that members of Congress do their jobs and bring much needed aid to the public.