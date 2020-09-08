Second Stimulus Check: Americans Impatiently Await Relief Update as Senate Returns
As the Senate returns to Capitol Hill Tuesday, millions of Americans are continuing to anxiously await any news of an additional stimulus relief package amid the ongoing economic crisis. Members of the upper chamber of Congress had broke last month for recess after negotiations between the Trump administration and top Democrats over the HEALS Act collapsed, with no further legislation moving through either the House or Senate.
Upon their return Tuesday – the House of Representatives is scheduled to reconvene Monday, Sept. 14 – it is believed that the Senate will be hard at work in making strides towards further relief. Although no progress has been made in thawing the deadlocked in the current negotiations, Senate Republicans are expected to unveil a new proposal with a $500 billion price tag. According to Bloomberg News, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has indicated that this new proposal will include provisions to help airlines and the travel industry and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). It will likely no, however, include further student loan relief or a second stimulus check. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.
With much remaining unclear regarding further relief, including if it will even happen at all, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has cast doubt that a bipartisan agreement is possible, many Americans are growing anxious and frustrated. Across social media, some have expressed their concerns and upset, also demanding that members of Congress do their jobs and bring much needed aid to the public.
Now that their precious vacation, erm I mean "state work," is over, will Congress and Senate finally get that stimulus package passed, or are they just fine with millions of evictions and thousands of small businesses closures?— Elizzzzabeth (@thebronzey) September 8, 2020
Did someone realize the only way to bring Congress & the Senate back to the table for stimulus talks is to start crashing markets?— James (@GothamBanker) September 8, 2020
Of course Republican stimulus bill being introduced in the Senate this week bails out airlines but specifically omits any direct payments to taxpayers and scales down unemployment help to $300. Let them eat cake.— Rich Engstrom (@rdengstrom) September 8, 2020
The skinny bill republicans want to pass does NOT include stimulus checks. #HeroesAct #Senate— Terry K Carr (@terrykcarr) September 8, 2020
Mcconnell taking about urgency is rich. He’s blocked new stimulus checks for *116 days* and the do-nothing senate has done absolutely nothing while America burns. https://t.co/3xoSw2TQq1— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 8, 2020
People need the stimulus now. The Senate has been sitting on it for months. Waiting until just before the election for political reasons is pathetic, even for #Trump.— Doody Giuliani (@DoodyGiuliani1) September 8, 2020
@realDonaldTrump MAKE YOUR REPUBLICAN SENATE PASS A STIMULUS BILL OR MANY OF US STILL WITHOUT A JOB WILL NOT VOTE ANY REPUBLICANS BACK IN. THAT INCLUDES YOU @SenatorCollins this Independent voter voted everytime for you. MY JOB IS GONE MY VOTE WILL BE TOO UNLESS HELP COMES SOON!— Shaker Stools 1 (@CaroleTimberla3) September 8, 2020
The Senate returns from their 30 day vacation (must be nice!) while Americans were getting evicted & waiting on food lines. Disgraceful! Now it's time to #doyourjob and vote on a comprehensive stimulus package for the PEOPLE! @senatemajldr @stevenmnuchin1 @MarkMeadows— sugarrush brooklyn🧢 (@sugarrushbk) September 8, 2020
The Senate has finally decided to return and do something. According to McConnell, their majority leader (which is until November), there is nothing on his part to help the American people with a stimulus, all they plan on doing is more judge confirmations to protect their boss.— Dexter K (@DexterK060316) September 8, 2020
We the middle class need a stimulus package with real help but we will hear the same thing we always hear. Negotiations have stalled in the senate and no end in sight as Mitch McConnell refuses to negotiate further!!!— marty (@marty15163513) September 8, 2020
Americans Await Second Stimulus Check Update as Senate Returns https://t.co/PoSMW6Knom Call Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer today and ask for another check deal. Trump is saying he wants to send another one.— John R Penley (@johnrpenley) September 8, 2020
Gee, if only the Senate had got a start on this when the House passed their stimulus bill 4 whole ass months ago. https://t.co/eu0N00LD13— Jesús Malverde (@DJTosin) September 8, 2020
America needs another round of Stimulus Checks!!! Let’s goo House and Senate lets make this deal happen for the many out here still hurting! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Sharmila Viswasam (@RealtorStarShar) September 8, 2020
Now that labor day is over, all I know is the Senate needs to get to brackin on them stimulus checks— daichi the blacc (@daichimack) September 8, 2020