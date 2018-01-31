Russian School Teaches Girls to Pole Dance in PE Class

A school in Russia has sparked outrage when children as young as five were taught how to pole dance as part of a physical education class.

According to the Daily Mail, a clip surfaced Sunday, Jan. 28 showing young girls attending a school in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia being taught to pole dance during a physical education class. According to the publication, in the clip, a young girl is seen being taught how to climb and spin around a pole, for a moment even dangling upside down, as her teacher from the “Winner” pole dancing studio guides and spots her.

The video immediately drew outrage from parents, many fearing that the video could provoke sex crimes among children.

“So you have this pole, whatever you call it. It’s not compatible (with children) – it’s vulgar,” mother Viktoria Poshagina said.

Others, however, are more supportive of the activity, citing that pole dancing is an excellent workout.

“Here (my daughter Kira) is developing a six-pack and her arms have become very strong,” said Aleksandra Pronina, the mother of one of the pole dancing students.

A pole dancing instructor also chimed in on the topic, showing support for the activity.

“No gym can give you a workout like pole dancing. All muscles are engaged here,” she said.

This isn’t the first video of its kind to surface, the activity of pole dancing having becomg increasingly popular among children in the region. Two years ago, another video surfaced of schoolchildren in Russia being taught how to pole dance, sparking similar outrage. And in the Russian city of Kazan, pole dancing competitions among children have been going on for years.