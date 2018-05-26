Royal Wedding: What Concerned One of Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriends

Two of Prince Harry‘s ex-girlfriends were invited to the royal wedding last weekend, but one was apparently anxious about wearing a fascinator.

Cressida Bonas, the prince’s most recent romantic partner before Meghan Markle, was reportedly daunted by the prospect of wearing a hat to the wedding ceremony. According to a column she wrote for the British magazine The Spectator, while others were worried about how the ceremony would go and how the exes would feel seeing Harry at the altar, all Bonas could think about was the elegant headwear women typically wear to royal events.

“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats,” she writes. “Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind.”

The article had a light-hearted, fun quality. Since the wedding ceremony, people have been talking and joking about Prince Harry’s other ex, Chelsy Davy, who became a meme after camera crews caught her tense expression during the proceedings. Many imagined that Davy was feeling jealous in that moment, attaching captions to her picture like “IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN ME.” In her easy-going writing, Bonas undercut that with her over-analysis of hats.

“Most of the time I avoid headgear,” Bonas admitted. “This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes.”

“I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right,” she said simply.

Bonas, 29, dated the 33-year-old prince for two years. They were introduced by his cousin, Princess Eugenie in 2012. Bonas is an actress and a model, and reportedly didn’t care for the extreme scrutiny of life among royalty. She and Prince Harry had an amicable break-up in 2014.

Davy, too, has said that she and Prince Harry are on good terms. She was the prince’s longest-running relationship before Meghan Markle. Davy and Prince Harry met as teenagers. They dated from 2004 to 2011, and she even went as his date to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. According to a report by Vanity Fair, Davy was one of the last to be invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. She shared an emotional phone call with the prince ahead of the nuptials.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,” a family friend said. “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”