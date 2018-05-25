The Royal Family Photos They Didn’t Want You to See

Celebrity photographer Max Butterworth is revealing all of the photos that the Royal Family does not want you to see.

The Royal Family may seem prim and proper, largely due in part to the strict royal protocols that they all must follow, but celebrity photographer Max Butterworth has lifted that veil and revealed a side of the royals that many did not know existed. In his black and white image series, dubbed the noughties portfolio, bleary-eyed pictures of Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton leaving bars and hotels offer a new meaning to “stars, they’re just like us.”

In one photo taken in 2007, four years before her marriage to Prince William, Kate Middleton is seen getting into a cab after leaving Mahiki in London’s Mayfair, a popular destination for royals and A-list celebrities.

“Kate had been in Mahiki for a few hours and jumped into a taxi at around 2 or 3am,” Buterworth said. “I think she was telling the taxi driver where to go when I took the photograph and Prince Harry and Prince William got in their royal transport shortly after.”

A similar photo shows Prince William clutching the back of a seat, seemingly to keep himself upright, and struggling to keep his eyes open after leaving a bar.

A third photo shows Prince Harry, who has famously butted heads with photographers in the past, leaving through a side door of Boujis nightclub in Kensington.

While these photos are less than glamorous, and a stark contrast from the appearance the public typically associates with the Royal Family, Kensington Palace recently released several new photos of the royals following the May 19 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which took place at St. George’s Chapel.

Two of the photos released, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, show the newlyweds surrounded by their bridal party, which consisted entirely of children, and their families, including Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018



Another photo shows the couple sitting on the steps outside, Markle looking away from the camera.

The Palace also recently released a series of images from Markle’s first public appearance as a royal. The former Suits star attended a Garden Party to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday on Tuesday, May 22. Markle was photographed standing beside husband Prince Harry and parents-in-law Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

During the event, Prince Harry gave a touching speech in honor of his father, commenting on his work, though the speech was briefly interrupted by a pesky stinging bee.