Royal Expert Predicts Meghan Markle Will Become Pregnant Very Soon

Many think Meghan Markle will be pregnant any day now after Saturday’s successful Royal Wedding.

Markle married Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19 and officially joined the British Royal Family. Harry was given the title of Duke of Sussex, and when Markle said “I will,” she officially became the Duchess of Sussex. Already, many are assuming that the young couple is trying to expand their newly minted family.

Markle and Prince Harry have made no secret that they intend to have children shortly after their wedding. Andrew Morton, an author who has written about Markle’s rise to royalty, believes that it could literally be any day now.

“I think that even before Meghan has learned how to spell Leicester and Torquay she’ll be starting a family,” Morton declared to the Daily Star. “She’s not really going to be available for working for the Royal Family on a full time basis until she’s 40, I’m sure.”

Morton researched Markle extensively for his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. He feels that he is right on track in assuming that Markle and Harry are trying to add a prince or princess to the family.

Back in November, Prince Harry and Markle fielded questions about having kids not long after they announced their engagement.

“One step at a time, and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future,” Prince Harry said.

He also broached the topic in 2015 during an appearance on The Today Show. “Of course, I’d love to have kids right now, but there’s a process that one has to go through,” he said. “It would be great to have someone else next to me to share the pressure.”

As for Markle, she has made her intentions perfectly clear as well. During a trip to Northern Ireland, the two of them were shown a line of new baby products by Shnuggle. Without hesitating, Markle gestured to the display.

“I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole lot!” she said.

Despite their overwhelming happiness after Saturdays nuptials, Markle and Prince Harry are not heading out on their honeymoon right away. The couple is delaying their travel to make a few high profile events, including Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace.

This will be their first public event as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The garden party takes place on Tuesday. It is set to be a celebration of Prince Charles’ patronage of the military and charity organizations.