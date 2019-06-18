Royal Ascot Viewers Are Confused About This ‘Mini Hat in a Hat’ That Debuted During Race

The Royal Ascot race is currently underway and viewers are very confused about a “mini hat in a hat” that made its debut.

The small hate is worn by former rugby union player Mike Tindall, who married into the Royal Family when he married Zara Phillips, Queen Elizabeth‘s oldest granddaughter.

A video clip posted online saw Tindall take off a regular sized top hate and then donning the the mini-hat underneath.

Is that a mini hat in a hat @miketindall13!? Or a cupcake, some cheese? Answers, please! pic.twitter.com/M4gfTwRHNU — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2019

“The Queen looks on, we presume amused, as her grandson-in-law @miketindall13, shows her his hat within his hat (or whatever that thing is?),” journalist Chris Ship added after retweeting the clip.

“Is it a mini hat, in the hat to stop the big hat falling down over his eyes?” another person quipped.

Notably, one person pointed out that they think the mini-hat is actually a box of “chocolates you can buy in the shop” that is shaped like a hat.

If the “mini-hat in a hat” look is a budding new fashion trend though, it seems as if Tindall is on the cutting edge of it.

Hat fantastic! The Duchess of Cambridge, The Queen and The King and Queen of the Netherlands and Zara and Mike Tindall at the opening day of Royal Ascot. pic.twitter.com/cPZddAP9c5 — Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) June 18, 2019

According to the Royal website, the Royal Ascot is “one of Britain’s most well-known racecourses,” similar to the Kentucky Derby in the United States.

“Ascot holds a special week of races in June each year called Royal Ascot, attended by The Queen, who has had an interest in horses since childhood,” the race descriptions continues. “This week has become Britain’s most popular race meeting, welcoming around 300,000 visitors over five days, all dressed up in their finest clothes and hats.”

The Queen has been attending Royal @Ascot since 1945 👑 Here’s to another fantastic week at the world’s most famous racecourse… #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/b9Xv55kDO5 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 18, 2019

During the Ascot, “each day of the week begins with the Royal Procession, when The Queen and accompanying Members of the Royal Family arrive along the track in horse-drawn landaus. They then spend the day watching the races from the Royal Enclosure.”

The Ascot Racecourse was founded in 1711 by Queen Anne, “and has since received the patronage of a further eleven monarchs,” with “the Ascot summer race meeting officially” becoming “a Royal week in 1911.”