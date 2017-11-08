A Roundup of All the Fake News This Week

Fake news seems to be running rampant these days. From reports of someone saying or doing something that never happened to more innocent claims of towns giving people money just to live there, misinformation spreads online like a wildfire.

In an ongoing effort by the Associated Press, five news stories that were shared widely online this week were debunked. So without further ado, let’s take a look at some totally fake, completely untrue, news stories that hit the internet this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Oregon Governor Abolishes States Second Amendment Rights

In a story that trended online this week, it was reported that Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed a bill that permitted the state officials to confiscate guns without notice.

The truth behind the story is that owning a gun is still legal in the state of Oregon. Instead, the law, that was signed in August, allows a law enforcement official or family member to obtain a protective order banning a person from possessing a weapon if said person is at risk of bringing harm to themselves or someone else.

Bananas in Oklahoma Walmart Test Positive for HIV

In a story from Healthy Living Base, it was reported that a 10-year-old boy in Tulsa, Oklahoma contracted the AIDS virus after consuming bananas purchased at Walmart.

In reality, no such claims have ever been made. When asked about any incidents where bananas tested positive for HIV, Walmart said that they are not aware of any such cases and that “the red streaks seen in some bananas come from a naturally occurring, harmless bacterial growth known as mokillo.”

This New Zealand Town Will Give You a Home and a Job for $165,000

This fake news story stems from a twist in words. Last year, real estate agents in the town of Kaitangata, which has a population of about 800, began offering to sell houses and land to new residents for $165,000.

News outlets picked up on the story, but in a case of misinformation and confusion, reported that the town would give people a job and a house as well as pay them that amount to live there.

Pope Francis Absolves 2,000 Pedophile Priests

This claim is a recirculation of a news report that first made headlines back in May. “Over 2,000 pedophile priests will not face criminal prosecution and may be absolved by the Vatican,” conspiracy theory website YourNewsWire stated.

In yet another twist of words, this fake news story comes from a statement Pope Francis made in which he acknowledged the existence of a more than 2,000-case backlog in sex abuse cases. Along with stating that more help was being brought in to deal with the cases, Pope Francis also said that he never agreed to be lenient with pedophile priests.

Illegal Alien Charged with California Wildfire that Killed 40 People

The truth behind this story is that while a man was arrested on suspicion of arson, police do not believe that his case is in anyway related to the wildfire that has claimed the lives of dozens in California. The homeless man from Mexico set a small fire in a park, but it was quickly put out.