The Romantic Gesture You May Have Missed After the Royal Wedding

From exchanging sweet looks, to iconic lip-biting, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed the world how much they love each other during the royal wedding — but there was one moment many missed as the couple rode to the reception.

The prince told his bride “You look amazing,” when she got to the altar at St. George’s Chapel and he opened the door to the Jaguar convertible they got on to get to the afternoon reception at Windsor Castle.

But after Harry let her in, Markle reached over and opened the door for him, showing that the two are equals and she’ll also help out her husband.

According to PEOPLE, Markle identifies herself as a feminist and has long been a proponent of gender equality. The Suits alum worked with UN Women and advocated for girls around the world through her contributions to World Vision Canada.

And Harry supports the cause close to the Duchess of Sussex’s heart. “He’s a feminist too,” she told a fan during a visit to Wales earlier this year.

The royal couple spent International Women’s Day together in Birmingham in March and have been outspoken about having an equal partnership.

“She answers the questions!” Harry told a radio DJ who wanted to ask him something during a January interview.

Markle replied with a smile, “Yes, talking of gender equality!”

The Duchess broke protocol during the evening reception by giving a speech where she called Harry “my prince”.

“The first person to get up and speak was Meghan. This was a real breach of tradition. Usually the bride doesn’t talk. It is, of course, the father of the bride, but seeing there was no Thomas Markle, Meghan decided that she would speak,” Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “She is an outspoken, self proclaimed feminist and I was told she wanted to have the chance to say in person a very big thank you to the royal family, which is exactly what she did.”

During the speech, she said of Harry, “I finally found my prince,” according to Nicholl.

“It was very romantic and very sweet,” Nicholl said.

The Frogmore House reception on Saturday night included only 200 of Prince Harry and Markle’s closest friends and family, including celebrities like Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, James Corden, Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Hardy and Oprah Winfrey.

Three days after their wedding, the couple attended their first Royal engagement as husband and wife.