Robert Kraft: What Will Happen If Patriots Owner Is Found Guilty

Following reports that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged for soliciting prostitution, many are wondering what will happen if he is found guilty.

Yahoo Sports writer Dan Wetzel maintains that if Kraft is found to be guilty of the charges he faces, then the NFL should sanction him.

“If the charges against Kraft are accurate, there is almost no way the league can’t sanction him. Any suspension could be particularly embarrassing because it could potentially keep the owner from the season-opener in which the Patriots would unfurl a sixth Super Bowl banner at Gillette Stadium,” Wetzel states.

He also cites the past situation that arose with Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay, who was arrested “on drug charges after a traffic stop.”

“Irsay, an admitted alcoholic who had battled substance abuse issues, was cited for possession of controlled substances and had blood tests that revealed the presence of ‘oxycodone and/or hydrocodone,’ ” Weztel explains.

In that circumstance, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was quick to act, as Wetzel reveals, “Irsay was banned from the Colts facility, games, practices or league functions. He was even prohibited from tweeting about the league.”

“I have stated on numerous occasions that owners, management personnel and coaches must be held to a higher standard than players,” Goodell said of his decision at the time. “We discussed this during our meeting and you [meaning Irsay] expressed your support for that view, volunteering that owners should be held to the highest standard.”

Wetzel goes on to assert, “presumably Kraft was well aware of those standards and the concept that ownership should set the best example or risk punishment. If anything, this is easy for the NFL to act upon. Irsay’s behavior stemmed from substance abuse problems, which are considered a health issue. Getting driven to a local massage parlor, as law enforcement alleges, is not.”

Kraft has denied the charges against him, with a spokesperson saying, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

The NFL has also provided a statement in the wake of the reports, stating, “The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments.”