Rick Adelman’s Son, Former NBA Assistant, Killed While Crossing Street

Richard “RJ” Adelman, the son of former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Rick Adelman, was killed by a vehicle when he was crossing a street in downtown Houston on Feb. 2.

According to Click2Houston, the 44-year-old Adelman was crossing the street near the intersection of Main Street around noon. Police said he was hit by a van. Adelman was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Adelman was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by the driver of a Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

The driver was an 80-year-old woman who was questioned by police. She was released without charges, but police told TMZ the incident is still under investigation.

Adelman began his NBA career as a Seattle SuperSonics scout. He also scouted for the Sacramento Kings before he joined the Houston Rockets as an assistant coach under his father. He followed his father to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011, working as Director of Player Personnel.

“The Rockets organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former assistant coach R.J. Adelman,” the Rockets said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Rick, Mary Kay, and the entire Adelman family during this very difficult time.”

“Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of R.J. Adelman,” the Timberwolves tweeted.

Adelman’s father, Rick Adelman, is best known for his successful tenure as the Trail Blazers head coach from 1989 to 1994. He took the franchise to the 1990 and 1992 NBA Finals. He also coached the Golden State Warriors, Kings, Rockets and Timberwolves. He retired from coaching in April 2014.

