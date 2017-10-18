Remains Found Inside Giant Crocodile Feared to Be Hiking Grandmother

According to the New York Post, the remains of Anne Cameron, a 79-year-old grandmother, are believed to have been found inside a 14-foot crocodile.

The grandmother, who suffers from dementia, was last seen a week ago and is believed to have wandered away from a senior care facility just south of Port Douglas on Australia’s north-east coast. It is believed that she became disoriented while on a walk, causing her to wander into the wilderness.

Cameron’s remains, her walking stick, and other items belonging to her were discovered on Thursday near the Far North Queensland waterway, where investigators believe that she was attacked by a crocodile. Crocodiles in the area are known to be aggressive and have killed people in the past.

After the discovery of human remains, wildlife officers and police began canvassing the area for the crocodile believed to have instigated the attack, stating that “we are looking for a relatively large animal, greater than 10 feet, showing a level of boldness and sunning itself for large periods of time.”

Pig carcasses had been rigged to lure the reptiles in and land traps had been set by wildlife officers, who were also attempting to directly capture the crocodile.

The remains, which are believed to be that of Anne Cameron, were located in a crocodile that was captured at Queensland’s Mowbray River near Port Douglas, Australia.