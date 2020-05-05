'Real-Life Barbie' Reveals Photos After 20th Lip Injection

A Bulgarian woman is flaunting her new look after undergoing her twentieth lip injection. Andrea Ivanova, dubbed the "Real Life Barbie," underwent the procedure last week and took to Instagram with the big reveal over the weekend, sharing photos of her plump pout with her more than 33,000 followers. Captioning a series of photos with the hashtags "love," "lips," and "barbie," the procedure marks the latest in Ivanova’s quest to have the biggest lips in the world.

The big reveal has been met with a mixed bag of reactions. While some people are praising Ivanova’s beauty – comments have rolled in saying that she looks "amazing" and that her lips are "FABULOUS" – others have encouraged her to hit the breaks on the cosmetic procedures. In one comment, someone wrote that she should "stop now and spend your money on a therapist instead," though Ivanova seems to be paying little attention to her haters and instead is already looking forward to her next lip injection.

"I had my latest injection two days ago," Ivanova said, according to the Mirror. "I feel great to have even more but some doctors think it's enough, though I still want them bigger. My doctor said he will do more injections for me but said I have to wait for at least two months."

"I like my new lips a lot, it was hard to eat after the injection and two to three days after the procedure gets more difficult. There are no restrictions to what I can eat," she added. "I think my lips are lovely, I love them. I am not sure if they are the biggest lips in the world but they are one of the biggest, I think."

Ivanova, who is now 22, began her transformation in 2018, with the Daily Mail reporting that she spends roughly £135 ($168) per treatment. Last year, the philosophy student tripled the size of her lips, reaching her 15th lip injection by September.

"I have visited almost all clinics for aesthetic procedures in Sofia and I put in my lips almost all kinds of lips fillers," she said at the time. "I get thousands of compliments on my lips and on my outfit, and on my vision and style every day from people all over the world. There are people who like me with bigger lips and there are people who like me with smaller lips but it doesn't matter to me, because it's important for me, how I like it. Other people's opinion is irrelevant."