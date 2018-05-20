Queen Elizabeth Seen for First Time Since Royal Wedding Heading to Church Alone

The first member of the Royal Family seen since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding on Saturday was Queen Elizabeth II, who went to church on Sunday by herself.

The 92-year-old Queen was seen in a Royal Range Rover outside Windsor Castle, just a day after the wedding, reports The Sun. Elizabeth sat in the backseat, wearing sunglasses.

Harry and Markle were nowhere to be found.

The Queen attended the wedding with her husband, 96-year-old Prince Philip, who walked by himself despite a recent hip operation. Philip also retired from solo royal duties last year, after honoring members of the Royal Marines who took part in the 1664 Global Challenge.

She has not formally announced plans to retire herself, but she sparked rumors with her Christmas speech in December.

“Reflecting on these events makes me grateful for the blessings of home and family, and in particular, for 70 years of marriage,” the Queen said. “I don’t know that anyone had invented the term ‘platinum’ for a 70th wedding anniversary when I was born. You weren’t expected to be around that long. But I know his support and unique sense of humor will remain as strong as ever as we enjoy spending time this Christmas with our family and look forward to welcoming new members into it next year.”

The Queen is already the longest-serving monarch in British history. She has reigned since 1953, following the death of her father, King George VI.

At the wedding, the Queen sat in the second row on the right side of St. George’s Chapel, behind an empty seat in the first row. Although some on social media thought this was a tribute to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, it was later reported this was so the Queen would have a perfect view of the nuptials.

Less than 24 hours before the wedding, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, met Queen Elizabeth for the first time over afternoon tea. Ragland flew to London from Los Angeles, where Markle was born, and stayed at the Cliveden House Hotel the night before the wedding.

In March, Queen Elizabeth officially blessed Markle and Harry’s marriage.

“My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council,” the declaration from Kensington Palace read.