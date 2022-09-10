Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle: Photos Together Through the Years

Meghan Markle's time since she joined the royal family has been filled with ups and Downs, but she always made sure to express her admiration for Queen Elizabeth II. The wife of Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry, always spoke highly of the monarch, describing her as "incredible."

"She's an incredible woman," Markle once told the BBC. "To be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother … all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her."

Marker is currently in the U.K. with Harry as the royals grieve the death of the Queen, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. Scroll through to see photos of Markle and Queen Elizabeth together through the years.