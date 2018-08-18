Queen Elizabeth Looking to Hire Full-Time Staffer Who Will Reside at Buckingham Palace

A new job posting from the Royal Household revealed that Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire a full-time staffer who will reside at Buckingham Palace.

According to the job posting, the permanent position being filled is for a Kitchen Porter, and the starting pay is “£19,935.80 per annum + a 15 percent employer contribution pension scheme.”

The posting goes on to say that the role is about “working as a team to achieve exceptional results.”

“It’s having a shared and unique purpose, joining a professional team who deliver extraordinary service. This is what makes working for the Royal Household so different,” the posted adds. “You’ll join a committed Kitchen team who work together to prepare and serve food to the very highest standards.

“By maintaining the kitchen and clear-up areas you’ll ensure our chefs and assistants have all they need to deliver meals throughout the day. You’ll also on occasion assist with food preparation,” the posting goes on to explain. “And whether you’re based in Buckingham Palace or travelling to other locations, you’ll ensure all kitchens are presented to the same exceptional standard.”

The job posting goes on to detail what the palace is looking for in a candidate, revealing that “previous experience is not necessary for this role as training will be provided,” but that the applicant should “be interested in working as part of a professional hospitality operation.”

Most important is that you’re a natural team player, happy to get involved, use initiative and work with your colleagues to achieve a smooth daily service.

“You clearly take care and pride in your work, and so aim to deliver great results in all that you do,” the posting continues. “A good understanding of food hygiene and safety would be beneficial, but it’s not necessary, as if you don’t have experience in this area we’ll organise training for you.”

“Above all, you’re keen to develop your skills and gain experience in an exceptional catering environment,” the posting further reads. “Your reward package includes 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), a 15 percent employer contribution pension scheme (with the option for flexibility) training and development, and a range of employee benefits.

“As this role requires you to live on-site in London, your package will also include subsidised accommodation (for which your salary will be adjusted) and all meals,” the posting concludes.

There is no indication of how many applicants they may have so far, but anyone interested in tossing their name into the hat should do so before Aug. 24, as that is the date the “vacancy” will close.