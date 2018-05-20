See the Program for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

The Royal family has been remarkably transparent about the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, even making their program available online.

The long-awaited wedding took place on Saturday morning. On Friday night, the royal wedding program went up on the monarchy’s official website, including a 22-page document that highlights prayers, an introduction to St. George’s Chapel, and a run down of the ceremony. It also offers a peak at information on photography and cell phones inside the chapel and even the use of hearing aids.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Official Order of Service for the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle has been made available for the public to download for free from 0001hrs Saturday 19th May,” read an accompanying post on the website. “The Order of Service includes full details about the processions, music, hymns, prayers and readings. The Service is from Common Worship.”

“Like any couple getting married, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of care in selecting all elements for their service,” it continued. “This has been a collaborative effort led by Prince Harry and Ms. Markle. They have also sought the advice of The Prince of Wales for the orchestral music before the Service begins. Copies of the Order of Service will be given to all those attending Windsor Castle.”

The wedding was a simple yet elegant celebration of the love between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They made their commitment public and permanent in front of 600 guests in St. George’s Chapel, while thousands more watched from outside in Windsor Town.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, officiated the ceremony, though one other speaker joined him. Michael Curry is an American Bishop from Chicago. He delivered an impassioned speech focusing on the power of love. The wedding also included a predominately black chorus singing “Stand By Me.”

Further, Markle surprised many viewers by choosing a modernized wedding vow over the traditional one used by the Church of England since 1662.

She followed in the footsteps first laid down by Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in her wedding vows in 1981. She removed the word “obey” from her vows, though the next two royal brides after her said it. In 2011, however, Kate Middleton chose to omit it again.

Markle presumably went with the updated vow because of her dedication to feminism. She has described herself as a feminist on several occasions. Her commitment to the advancement of women is clear. She works with organizations such as World Vision, the Myna Mahila Foundation and One Young World to advocate for women’s rights around the globe.