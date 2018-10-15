Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘Delighted’ by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Baby News

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “delighted” about the soon-to-be newest royal resident at Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace is about to be one royal fuller following the Monday announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together five months after they tied the knot, and the Royal Family is eager to meet the little one.

“The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person,” Kensington Palace said in a statement, according to Us Weekly.

Just hours earlier, the Palace’s Twitter account had made the exciting announcement that the couple was expecting.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The newest little royal will join William and Kate’s children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis. The royal couples live next door to each other in Kensington Palace, meaning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely have a few extra hands to help after they welcome their bundle of joy sometime in the spring.

The mom and dad-to-be touched down in Australia shortly after the news was announced and are expected to embark on a 16-day tour, their first international trip together, that will also take them to Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Despite the long time away from their home in London, the couple was able to celebrate with family prior to taking off, the British Royals having congregated to St. George’s Chapel for Princess Eugenie’s marriage to Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

Markle’s appearance at the royal wedding sparked speculation that she was expecting, as many social media users pointed to her wardrobe as a clue. The Duchess, 37, wore a navy dress and coat by Givenchy that she paired with a matching coat that she buttoned at the top. However, after walking inside of St. George’s Chapel, she kept the coat on, leading many to believe that she was hiding a growing baby bump beneath the fabric.

Currently there is no word as to what the little prince or princess will be named, but it is likely that the Duke and Duchess will stick with tradition and give the little one a moniker that pays tribute to its royal lineage.