Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speed off to Evening Reception in Blue Convertible

Prince Harry drove his new wife Meghan Markle to their wedding reception in style thanks to his vintage sports car.

The royal wedding was a non-stop parade of pageantry, mixing centuries-old traditions with modern extravagance and style. Prince Harry split the difference nicely for the evening reception. He and his bride arrived at their evening reception in his silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.

The vintage car was originally manufactured in 1968. According to a tweet by Kensington Palace, the Prince’s car has been converted to run on electric power.

The newlyweds changed into fresh outfits for the second reception. Markle changed into a gown that was equally as stunning as the one she wore on Saturday morning in St. George’s Chapel. It was the same pure white, but traded long sleeves for a high collar. Meanwhile, Prince Harry traded his traditional military attire for a crisp tuxedo.

Not only did the sports car get the happy couple to their reception in style, it also conveyed a hidden message for those who could decode it. The car had a hidden message in the registration plate, EE190518. The number represents Saturday’s date, which going forward, will be their anniversary.

The evening reception was held at Frogmore House and hosted by Prince Charles. According to a report by The Mirror, guests were welcomed to the event by a steel band. The menu included South African wagyu beef. There was no shortage of cold beer, champagne and even ice luges filled with vodka. The latter was a reference to Mahiki, Prince Harry‘s favorite nightclub in London.

Markle eschewed yet another tradition by giving a speech at the evening reception. The two abided by many of England’s oldest traditions for the big ceremony, while others were either altered or skipped altogether.

At the evening reception, Markle decided to side-step convention a little more when she addressed the guests on her wedding day. The 36-year-old actress is no stranger to performing and public speaking.

Prince Harry reportedly gave his own speech at the lunch reception earlier in the day. It was hosted at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle by Queen Elizabeth herself. About 600 people reportedly attended.

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” a guest told PEOPLE of Prince Harry’s speech. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.”

“It was more than you would ever imagine it to be,” the guest continued. “It did feel like we were really part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great.”

The guest revealed that Prince Charles also gave a speech at the lunch reception.

“He ended it calling him, ‘My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you,’ which was very sweet,” they said, adding that he emphasized “how he’s really happy for them both.”