See Sweet Moment When George Put Arm Around Sister Charlotte

Royal fanatics noticed a sweet moment caught on film on Monday, apparently showing Prince George putting his arm around his little sister’s shoulder as they went to meet their baby brother.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to the newest member of the British royal family on Monday, April 23. Shortly afterward, Prince William went to retrieve their two elder children so that they could be introduced to the baby prince before the rest of the world.

News crews followed the royal family closely as they got out of the car and headed up the steps to St. Mary’s Hospital. Princess Charlotte put on an adorable display, waving to the people as she passed, but Prince George was all business until they passed through the doors.

As royal fanatics examined every frame of the footage carefully, they noticed that once they two children pass through the door with their father, 4-year-old Prince George seemed to put his arm around 2-year-old Princess Charlotte’s shoulders.

While the consensus was that the moment was sweet an innocent, some took a more cynical view, believing that Prince George had been caught flicking his sister on the back of the head inside the hospital doors. There’s no way to know for sure, though people with tough older brothers may be prone to take a more defensive view of the footage.

🤣that is definitely Prince George FLICKING the back of Princess Charlotte’s head as they enter the Lindo Wing #ROYALBABY @KayBurley @BuzzFeedUK pic.twitter.com/OyBIlqyAJC — Gabrielle Catlow (@_Gabscathigh) April 23, 2018

While many are ecstatic at the arrival of a new royal baby, some are even more excited that Princess Charlotte has just become the first girl in history to keep her place in the line of succession after the birth of younger brother.

Middleton and Prince William’s children are the first royal generation to benefit from the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, according to a report by Marie Claire. Before, Princess Charlotte would have been knocked down a spot in the line to the throne by her new baby brother. However, thanks to the new law, Charlotte will retain her seniority, regardless of her gender.

The new protocol is a huge symbolic victory for feminism, and many are celebrating that historic first as fervently as they’re celebrating the royal birth.

The new Prince of Cambridge was born at 11:01 a.m. local time on Monday, according to Kensington Palace. He weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. The royal family has yet to announce a name for their newest member, though Prince William did tease that it would be revealed “soon enough.” Many are predicting that it will either be Arthur, Albert or Philip.