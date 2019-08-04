President Trump Sends ‘Heartfelt Thoughts’ to El Paso Shooting Victims, but Rubs Some the Wrong Way

President Donald Trump sent out a second statement on the El Paso, Texas Walmart shooting, sending his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims. Officials said 20 people were killed and at least 26 others during the shooting Saturday afternoon. Police apprehended the lone suspect, a 21-year-old white male.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people,” Trump wrote in a tweet sent just before 9:30 p.m. ET. “Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.”

The message was met with hundreds of responses from Trump supporters and critics. Many of the critics complained about Trump sending just “thoughts and prayers” without addressing what he would do in light of the several mass shootings happening in the U.S. during his time in office.

Are you serious? Thoughts and Prayers! There are literally no words to describe how much hatred I feel for you. This is on you @realDonaldTrump You did this. How do you sleep at night? — and (@WeMoRN) August 4, 2019

Can you please get a team together or a task force to examine the mental illness that is propelling these young men to go in & senselessly murder innocent Americans? Something has to be done. @realDonaldTrump — Lisa Bisogne (@LBisogne) August 4, 2019

And nothing, Trump does nothing, about gun control, which would save thousands of lives a year. — Bill Adler (@billadler) August 4, 2019

Hours earlier, Trump tweeted that his administration was working with local and Texas state officials to investigate the tragedy. He also said he spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted. “Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

How about say, My administration will work hard to deal with gun violence and Domestic terrorism, that has become more of a threat to the US than ISIS and 100% denounce white supremacist. — DA Conrad (@DAConrad17) August 4, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted his condolences.

“Saddened by the loss of so many innocent lives in El Paso, TX. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community,” Pence wrote. “Grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders.”

On Saturday afternoon, a gunman opened fire at the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall. According to officials, between 1,000 and 3,000 people were in the store at the time of the shooting. Victims ranged in ages from 2 to 82.

“Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to potential hate crime,” El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said during a press conference.

Allen explained that authorities will continue to be busy at the crime scene, adding, “Unfortunately, the deceased will remain at the scene until the scene is processed properly for evidentiary purposes to be gathered for later prosecution.”

The mass shooting was the latest in the U.S., and the second shooting with multiple fatalities at a Walmart this week. On Tuesday, July 30, a disgruntled employee at a Mississippi Walmart shot and killed two co-workers and wounded a police officer, reports CNN.

Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images