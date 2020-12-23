President Donald Trump Vetoes National Defense Authorization Act, Setting up Potential Override by Congress

Donald Trump has vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act Wednesday, after making threats to do just that, according to CBS News. Wednesday was the deadline to veto the spending bill before it became law. The move will likely set up an override by Congress

"No one has worked harder, or approved more money for the military, than I have — over $2 trillion," Mr. Trump said while explaining his veto to Congress. "During my four years, with the support of many others, we have almost entirely rebuilt the United States military, which was totally depleted when I took office. Your failure to terminate the very dangerous national security risk of Section 230 will make our intelligence virtually impossible to conduct without everyone knowing what we are doing at every step." This story is developing.