President Donald Trump Touts Economy in Easter Message, and People Aren’t Happy About It

President Donald Trump marked Easter with a message about the economy, which did not exactly get a warm response from everyone.

“Happy Easter! I have never been happier or more content because your Country is doing so well, with an Economy that is the talk of the World and may be stronger than it has ever been before,” the president wrote. “Have a great day!”

The message was met with happy responses from his supporters, but was criticized by those who thought it was inappropriate for him to bring up the economy on one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar.

“no one could have predicted that our best president ever would make the commemoration of the resurrection of Christ all about the imaginary good job he’s doing,” one person sarcastically wrote. “That what makes this fluorescent tangerine radioactive tire fire on two legs is the BEST! PRESIDENT! EVERRRRR!!!!!!!!!!”

“This isn’t an Easter message. This is a message from a narcissist who isn’t capable of showing compassion or empathy for anyone else,” another wrote.

“So the Easter message from the most biblical, Christian President we’ve ever had is that the Economy is Risen,” one person wrote, before adding, “I am only going to say this one more time. My original post was meant as a sarcastic statement. Over 2000 people got it, but a few of you didn’t. It was sarcasm based on a statement made by Michelle Bachmann. That is all.”

“What an unrelenting embarrassment you are. Easter isn’t about you, dude. Even your Evangelical sheep are cringing at this tweet,” another critic wrote. “This is the most important holiday on the Christian calendar. It’s a religious holy day, not a day to sing your own praises.”

“Yep, Easter is all about you after all,” another person wrote.

Trump attended Easter services on Sunday morning at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. As The Hill points out, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump married there in 2005.

Trump’s Easter message was not the only tweet the president sent Sunday morning. After sharing a positive message about the holiday, he quickly pivoted to blasting Democrats for their reaction to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s report.

In the mix, the president also offered to help Sri Lanka, where at least 207 people were killed in churches and hotels in a terrorist attack, reports CNN. At the time Trump sent his tweet, the death toll stood at 138.

“138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels,” the president wrote. “The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help!”

