President Donald Trump Speaks out on Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting

President Donald Trump has addressed the overnight tragedy that occurred in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning. An unnamed gunman opened fire at a local bar called Ned Peppers, killing nine and injuring at least 26 others. Trump reacted to the news, detailing the federal government’s response to the situation, which includes the FBI working with local and state agencies.

The Dayton tragedy is the second mass shooting to occurred in a U.S. state in the past 24 hours. As Trump also mentions in his Dayton tweets, another gunman took numerous lives at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Saturday. That crime left 20 people dead and at least 26 injured.

Trump previously sent condolences to those affected by the Texas tragedy and called the shooting a “hateful act” and “an act of cowardice.”

The alleged gunman, described as a “heavy set white male,” in the Ohio shooting is deceased after being killed by local police who responded to the scene, which was in Dayton’s Oregon District. Eyewitness reports say that they shooting began inside Ned Peppers, which panicked customers fleeing outside as the shooting started.

No other information on the Dayton shooting is available as of press time.

Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

