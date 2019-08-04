President Donald Trump Speaks out on Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting

President Donald Trump has addressed the overnight tragedy that occurred in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning. An unnamed gunman opened fire at a local bar called Ned Peppers, killing nine and injuring at least 26 others. Trump reacted to the news, detailing the federal government’s response to the situation, which includes the FBI working with local and state agencies.

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The Dayton tragedy is the second mass shooting to occurred in a U.S. state in the past 24 hours. As Trump also mentions in his Dayton tweets, another gunman took numerous lives at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Saturday. That crime left 20 people dead and at least 26 injured.

Trump previously sent condolences to those affected by the Texas tragedy and called the shooting a “hateful act” and “an act of cowardice.”

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

….Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The alleged gunman, described as a “heavy set white male,” in the Ohio shooting is deceased after being killed by local police who responded to the scene, which was in Dayton’s Oregon District. Eyewitness reports say that they shooting began inside Ned Peppers, which panicked customers fleeing outside as the shooting started.

No other information on the Dayton shooting is available as of press time.

