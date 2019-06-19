President Donald Trump Officially Begins 2020 Re-Election Campaign

President Donald Trump officially announced his campaign for a second term Tuesday during a MAGA rally in Orlando, Florida.

During the rally, Trump aired his grievances and attacks his optical enemies in a speech that had his supporters chanting aggressively, with CNN cutting the feed after he begun attacking the news organization.

“Together we stared down a corrupt and broken political establishment and restored government by and for the people,” Trump told the crowd of 20,000 at the Amway Center in Orlando, according to the New York Post.

He repeatedly slammed Democrats, including President Obama and Hillary Clinton, prompting the crowd to respond with the typical “Lock her up!” chant. He also said the country was in a better shape than ever before aiming the negative narrative toward news organizations.

“Within two minutes, he did talk about the economy,” CNN anchor John Berman said. “But, within four minutes, it was attacks on the media.”

“As long as you keep this team in place, we have a tremendous way to go. The American dream is back, it’s bigger and better and stronger than ever before,” Trump said, calling his supporters “hard-working patriots who love their country, love their flag and love their children.”

He brought up the size of the crowd, adding that if there were some empty seats the “fake news” would focus on that, inspiring the crowd to start chasing “CNN sucks!”

He said that he had already made America great again, and now needed a second term to “keep America great!”

Trump also called up departing press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the speech, who announced earlier that she had taken her last flight on Air Force One, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump announced Sanders’ exit from the White House in a series of tweet last week.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…….. She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” he wrote Thursday.

The publication writes MSNBC chose not to air the President’s speech, adding a small box at the bottom of the screen that ran during Chris Hayes’ show. Fox News showed the rally live in its entirety.

The New York Post writes Trump’s announced comes as a Quinnipiac poll showed ex-Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump by 50 percent to 41 percent in Florida. The poll also showed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders led Trump by 48 percent to 42 percent.

Trump lashed out at Biden for what he referred to as the US trade deficit with China, but did not feel the pressure, telling the crowds “We’re not gonna lose!”