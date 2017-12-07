Pope Francis Calls for Word Change to Lord’s Prayer

“The Lord’s Prayer,” also known as the “Our Father” is one of the most-well known and widely used prayers in Christianity. But upon closer examination, Pope Francis believes the prayer needs to be slightly reworded.

The line in question the Pope wishes to change comes at the end of the prayer – “And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.”

“That is not a good translation,” the Pope said in a television interview on Wednesday night. Francis said the line implies that God is leading his followers into temptation.

Francis pointed out the Catholic Church of France has already decided to change the verbiage, saying “do not let us fall into temptation.” He believes that type of change should be promoted worldwide.

The Lord’s Prayer originates in the Bible, as spoken by Jesus in several Gospels. The Bible has been translated from Aramaic (the language Jesus spoke) to Ancient Greek to Latin to modern languages over the centuries, so changes in translation are not unheard of.

Photo: Twitter / @NBCDFW