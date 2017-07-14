Police Respond to Reports of Injuries and Stabbings on London Bridge One Day Ahead of Ariana Grande’s Concert

British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge after reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians.

CBS News reports that a witness who was on the bridge at the time told the BBC she saw a "speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people."

Another eyewitness told Reuters that she saw at least three people with apparent knife wounds.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Saturday, writing, "We are dealing with an incident on [London Bridge], when we have more information we will update this [Twitter] feed." Law enforcement is also responding to a separate incident near London Bridge at Borough Market.

The armed officers were at two scenes — on the bridge and the nearby market, a busy area of restaurants and bars.

Downing Street said that British Prime Minister, Theresa May has been briefed and is in touch with officials. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president has also been briefed on the situation.

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.