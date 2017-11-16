Police Officers Fight Each Other in Undercover Operation Gone Wrong

Two sets of police officers faced off in an unintentional turf war due to a failed undercover sting, and all the punches thrown were seen by neighborhood citizens.

Reports say that two special officers from Detroit’s 12th precinct were posing as drug dealers in the hopes of catching unsuspecting drug buyers and arresting them, according to FOX 2.

In what feels more like a scene from the Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg police comedy The Other Guys than an actual law enforcement situation, two special officers from the city’s 11th precinct showed up and tried to arrest the 12th precinct officers that they thought to be drug dealers.

Eventually, more officers from the 12th precinct showed up to help raid a home, but instead of nabbing criminal, citizens in the area say they all just started fighting with each other.

The situation got so volatile that its reported that guns were drawn and several not-so-friendly-fire punches were hurled.

“You’ve gotta have to have more communication, I guess,” said a resident who witnessed the incident. “I don’t understand what happened about that — communicate.”

A formal investigation has been opened and it’s reported that this cop-on-cop crime was all caught on body-cam footage by the officers who were on the scene.

Top officials have yet to comment on the situation but they will reportedly make a statement soon.