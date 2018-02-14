Police Investigate Possible Child Abuse After Father Cuts Daughter’s Hair For Getting Highlights

Police in Haskins, Ohio are investigating a child abuse complaint against a father who reportedly forced his daughter to cut all of her hair off after her mother allowed her to get highlights for her birthday.

Christine Johnson posted photos of her daughter, Kelsey, on Jan. 31. She explained in the lengthy post that Kelsey had gotten highlights in her hair for her birthday shortly before spending the weekend at her father’s house.

“This is what my daughter looked like Sunday when I took her home and the other two pics is what happened today before she was brought to me… all over me having highlights put in her hair for her birthday!” Johnson wrote.

The post caught like wildfire on Facebook. Over the next week or so, the pictures of the crestfallen teen went viral, and many commenters called for her father and stepmother to face charges of child abuse.

Police Chief Colby Carrol spoke to BuzzFeed News, confirming that Johnson had filed a complaint over the forced haircut, which she says occurred on the same day that she made her post. Carroll said there is a pending investigation for “potential child abuse” on the books.

Kelsey’s father and stepmother were both put on leave from the Middleton Township Fire Department, where they were both volunteer firefighters. The Fire Chief said that their leave will go on indefinitely pending the results of the police investigation as well as an investigation by local child protective services.

However, Wood County Children’s Services would neither confirm nor deny that an active investigation was taking place.

Although the story has gone viral, Kelsey’s father and stepmom have yet to issue a response to the accusations against them. Johnson also has yet to speak with news outlets, though she did make a follow up post last week.

“I’d like to thank the ladies at Lady Jane’s on Glendale in Toledo, OH for making my baby feel more like herself!” she wrote. The hairstylists provided Kelsey with a wig to hold her over until her hair grows back out,” Johnson wrote in a new post.

“She got her smile back because of you ladies and your selfless acts of kindness! We truly appreciate you ladies so much! Haylee, you are the best God mother to Kelsey and the bond you two share is incredible, we love you so much!” she added.